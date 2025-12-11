Inside Meghan Markle emotional turmoil amid media scrutiny

Meghan Markle has been in the headlines since her father, Thomas Markle, underwent amputation surgery and pleaded to reconcile with his estranged daughter from a hospital bed.

After many speculations, the Duchess of Sussex finally delivered a letter to her 81-year-old dad.

But with the former working royal calling out the continuous interference by the Daily Mail reporter, causing difficulty for her to reach out to her father.

Now, speaking of the emotional side effects of the current situation, Dr Marni Feuerman, psychotherapist and relationship expert, said that health issues often led to estranged family members' reunion.

The medical expert told Express.co.uk, "Guilt, love, regret, or a new sense of priority can all rise to the surface during an estranged family member's illness."

Dr Marni added, "It’s a moment when people reassess what and who they can’t afford to lose. They also take inventory of what they might regret if they don't attempt to reconcile."

It has been said that the small gesture from Meghan might open the door to future reconciliation with her father, and if things proceed in a positive direction, Thomas could meet his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet.