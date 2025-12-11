King Charles receives a GEM of a gift from Egypt's new ambassador

King Charles beams as Egypt's ambassador brings a piece of history to Buckingham Palace.

Charles greeted Egypt's new ambassador to the UK, Ashraf Swelam, who had just presented his diplomatic credentials.

A beautifully detailed model of the newly opened Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) presented as a gift symbolising Egypt's ancient heritage and its vibrant future.

The king's wide smile reflected the deep cultural ties between the United Kingdom and Egypt as ambassador and his wife, Jumana Shehata, stood proudly beside their unique offering.

The model represents more than bricks and mortar, it's a miniature reminder of the grand celebration that shook the world earlier this month.

Opened on 1 November 2025, the museum was hailed as one of the greatest cultural milestones of the decade, attracting kings, presidents, and dignitaries from around the globe.

All gathered to witness the unveiling of what many are calling the world's largest museum dedicated to a single civilization.

Dean of the Diplomatic Corps has congratulated Ashraf Swelam on Twitter following the presentation of his Letters of Credence to King Charles.



The event featured dazzling drone shows and fireworks that celebrated Egypt's millennia-old legacy.

Back in London, Ambassador Swelam has been championing this historic moment, organising a high-profile reception at the British Museum's Egyptian Antiquities Wing where royal representatives enjoyed live screenings of the Cairo inauguration.