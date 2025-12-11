Prince William discusses £400,000 deal with 11-year-old

Prince William has honoured one of the UK’s youngest trailblazers, awarding her the title of the youngest ever MBE.

He presented Carmela Chillery-Watson with the prestigious honour during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Carmela, who lives with an ultra rare muscle-wasting condition affecting just one in a million children, has spent more than half her life raising money for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

She has launched around 25 fundraising campaigns and pulling in over £400,000 for the charity.

All before starting secondary school.

Speaking after the ceremony, the quietly heroic schoolgirl admitted that the news had left her utterly stunned.

“I was speechless,” she said. “I never would have thought I’d get an MBE.

I just wanted to help change communities — but this is absolutely incredible.”

The government believes she is the youngest MBE in history, though officials concede that royal records don’t stretch far enough back to confirm it with certainty.

Still, it’s safe to say children don’t usually collect honours from future kings before lunchtime.

Carmela said Prince William was “very nice” and chatted to her about her charity work and astonishing achievements.

The Prince of Wales appeared genuinely moved by her dedication and resilience.

She was among a standout group of new MBE recipients, including Adjoa Andoh, the acclaimed actress, writer, and director celebrated for her role as the formidable Lady Danbury in Bridgerton.

Andoh received her honour for an impressive four decades of contributions to British drama.