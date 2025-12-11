King Willem-Alexander to meet President Stubb for discussing greater truth

King Willem-Alexander is set to roll out the royal red carpet for Finland’s President Stubb in Amsterdam

The Netherlands is gearing up for a touch of Nordic flair as Finland’s President arrives for a two day state visit on 11 and 12 December, accompanied by his wife, Suzanne Innes-Stubb.

The visit comes at the invitation of King, who will host the Finnish leader with all the pomp, polish, and pageantry the Dutch monarchy can offer.

Finland and the Netherlands already enjoy a close partnership from the halls of the European Union and United Nations to Finland’s recent seat at the NATO table, gained in 2023.

With both nations laser-focused on strengthening their economies sectors and defence industries, the state visit is expected to spotlight shared ambition wrapped in royal ceremony.

The festivities will begin in Amsterdam’s iconic Dam Square, where Alexander and Queen Máxima will officially welcome President Stubb and Mrs Innes-Stubb.

After meeting the delegations, the Johan Willem Friso Royal Military Band will strike up the national anthems of both countries.

President Stubb will then review the guard of honour, because no royal welcome is complete without a crisp inspection and a perfectly synchronised military march.

The entourage will continue to the Royal Palace, where Dutch dignitaries will be introduced before the King and Queen host a reception and a private lunch.