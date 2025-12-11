Prince William shrugs off Prince Harry 'threat' in new statement

Prince William isn’t losing sleep over his estranged brother Prince Harry’s latest moves in the UK. And he showed that clearly on Thursday, December 11, when he joined the Welsh Guards for their annual Christmas celebrations.

The Prince of Wales spent the night thanking the regiment for their service as Colonel — a title he inherited from King Charles III in 2022. And the festive gathering took place only hours after new reports suggested Harry’s push to increase his security in the UK has a much bigger goal that could clash with the royal family’s interests.

But William, 44, didn’t let the reports about Harry, 41, rattle him. In photos and videos shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account, he’s seen serving pudding, enjoying a beer, and sharing easy laughter with the troops.

“Happy Christmas to the Welsh Guards!” read the accompanying caption. “Proud to be Colonel of Regiment – and to serve pudding to the Junior Ranks this year! A huge thank you to the soldiers and families of the Welsh Guards for everything you do,” the future king added.

The night out came just two days after Harry secured his first major step forward since losing his police protection in 2020. After initially rejecting his appeal, the Home Office has now ordered a threat assessment to determine whether Harry and his family require police protection when they’re in the UK. A final decision is expected next month.

But according to Cosmopolitan, the Duke of Sussex’s push for protection goes far beyond concerns for Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

A source told the outlet that Harry has been “playing the long game. Harry wants legitimacy. He wants to operate in the UK on his own terms — meetings, charitable work, high-level engagements — without being treated like a guest in his own country.”

The source further claimed, “William has his court. Harry wants his.”