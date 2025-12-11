Meghan Markle fears of being hurt again as Harry plans UK return

Meghan Markle seems to be in a fix to take an important decision of her life amid fear of being hurt again.

The Duchess of Sussex wants to save her image by making a bold decision of reconciling with her ailing father Thomas Markle, but a fear always stops her from taking the step.

Meghan is afraid that her reunion with Thomas could pave ways for Harry to return to the royal fold as she knows the Duke is desparate to make amends with his cancer-stricken father.

The former Suits star is also hesitant due to past betrayals, including her father's involvement with the media during her wedding to Harry in 2018.

At present, the Duchess wants to protect her public image, particularly in the light of her father's health woes.

Royal commentators have already warned the Duchess of consequences of ignoring her father's emotional appeal, suggesting that reconciliation is in Meghan's best interest.

Thomas, who underwent a leg amputation in the Philippines, repeatedly expressed being lonely and missing both his daughter and meeting his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan has enquired after her father's health by sending him a handwritten letter, but it's still unclear if she'll visit him with Archie and Lilibet after his discharge from the hospital.

Harry has already fueled speculation of UK return with a victory in his security case as the Home Office agrees to review his request for taxpayer-funded round-the-clock police protection during his visits.