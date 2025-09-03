Deborra Lee Furness upset as Nicole Kidman sides with Hugh Jackman: Source

Photo: Deborra Lee Furness as Nicole Kidman crosses line amid Hugh Jackman split: Source

Deborra-Lee Furness is said to be “pretty upset” after longtime friend Nicole Kidman appeared to side with Hugh Jackman in the wake of their split.

As fans know, Hugh and Deborra-Lee's divorce took a dramatic turn when she filed for divorce in May 2025 and publicly spoke about the “betrayal” that led her to end their nearly three-decade-long union.

The former couple share two adopted children, Oscar, 25, and Ava, 19.

Now, a source told RadarOnline.com that Hugh Jackman's romance with Sutton Foster has earned him the support of none other than Nicole Kidman.

“But she recognizes Hugh is madly in love with his new girlfriend [Sutton Foster, 50], and she’s given him her thumbs-up because she believes everyone should follow their heart,” the insider continued.

Her support is reportedly a “huge relief” for Jackman, 56, especially since several of the former couple's mutual friends have cut ties with him following the end of their 27-year marriage.

“It has not gone over so well with Deb, though,” the insider added.

“She’s pretty upset that Nicole isn’t siding with her on this. It’s a line in the sand for her, and Nicole has crossed it,” they concluded.