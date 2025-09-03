Denise Richards involves Aaron Phypers' mother in legal battle

Photo: Denise Richards to bring in Aaron Phypers' mother in court to testify against him

Denise Richards has reportedly taken a major step in her legal battle with Aaron Phypers.

As per the latest findings of Us Weekly, Denise will be calling her estranged husband’s mother to testify in court about his alleged “abuse.”

On August 29, Richards, 54, submitted her witness list for next week’s hearing, and it includes Aaron’s 84-year-old mom, Patricia Phypers.

At the hearing, Richards is expected to argue that her current temporary restraining order against Aaron, 52, should be turned into a permanent one.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Richards said Patricia will “testify regarding communications” she had with the actress “regarding abuse perpetrated on [Richards] by [Aaron].”

The former couple, who wed in 2018, confirmed their split earlier this year.

Richards noted that she expects Patricia’s testimony to last one hour.

Aaron himself is also on Richards’ witness list, with plans for him to be called to the stand for up to four hours.

In her filing, Richards made a series of alarming claims, alleging, “Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack."

She continued, "Threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages.”