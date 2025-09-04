 
Geo News

Queen Camilla's 'harrowing' confessions to journalist laid bare

Queen Camilla's kind hearted and loving side of personality is revealed by a journalist

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

September 04, 2025

Queen Camillas harrowing confessions to journalist laid bare
Queen Camilla's 'harrowing' confessions to journalist laid bare 

Queen Camilla is praised for her generosity and kindness by a journalist.

Her Majesty, who met the she met residents of a women’s refuge in 2021, inspired a journalist Claire Cohen with her emotional gesture.

Claire wrote for The Times: “I noticed her eyes well up more than once during these intimate conversations — and, more than once, I felt like an intruder listening in.”

Claire added that Camilla said: “That almost reduced me to tears It’s quite harrowing. You think you’ve become immune to it after a bit, but then you hear somebody like that girl.”

This comes as King Charles prepares a meeting to reconcile with estranged son, Prince Harry;

Speaking about His Majesty, former Royal butler Grant Harold tells GB News: “I know what the King’s like, he likes everyone to be happy.

“He likes everyone to get on. So you can guarantee the King without question wants it resolved.”

He said: “I think if his (Harry’s) father wants to see him, then he will see him. That’s what I think, and what we’ve seen recently is definitely signs that it could happen.”

Prince Andrew gets attacked by Republican over Epstein link
Prince Andrew gets attacked by Republican over Epstein link
Meghan Markle loses 'attention' as Netflix might not renew 'With Love, Meghan'
Meghan Markle loses 'attention' as Netflix might not renew 'With Love, Meghan'
'Terrible thing': King Charles opens up on life after 70 video
'Terrible thing': King Charles opens up on life after 70
Prince Harry's peace talks with King Charles land in choppy waters
Prince Harry's peace talks with King Charles land in choppy waters
Good news for Meghan Markle as powerful editor Chloe Malle signals thaw
Good news for Meghan Markle as powerful editor Chloe Malle signals thaw
New documents suggest Prince Harry holds rare diplomatic US visa
New documents suggest Prince Harry holds rare diplomatic US visa
Prince William working desperately to erase one part of his upbringing
Prince William working desperately to erase one part of his upbringing
Kate Middleton's jewelry choices for joint engagement with Prince William predicted
Kate Middleton's jewelry choices for joint engagement with Prince William predicted