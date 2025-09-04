Queen Camilla's 'harrowing' confessions to journalist laid bare

Queen Camilla is praised for her generosity and kindness by a journalist.

Her Majesty, who met the she met residents of a women’s refuge in 2021, inspired a journalist Claire Cohen with her emotional gesture.

Claire wrote for The Times: “I noticed her eyes well up more than once during these intimate conversations — and, more than once, I felt like an intruder listening in.”

Claire added that Camilla said: “That almost reduced me to tears It’s quite harrowing. You think you’ve become immune to it after a bit, but then you hear somebody like that girl.”

This comes as King Charles prepares a meeting to reconcile with estranged son, Prince Harry;

Speaking about His Majesty, former Royal butler Grant Harold tells GB News: “I know what the King’s like, he likes everyone to be happy.

“He likes everyone to get on. So you can guarantee the King without question wants it resolved.”

He said: “I think if his (Harry’s) father wants to see him, then he will see him. That’s what I think, and what we’ve seen recently is definitely signs that it could happen.”