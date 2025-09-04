Penn Badgley and wife Domino Kirke welcome twin boys

‘You’ star Penn Badgley expands family with twin sons

Penn Badgley and wife Domino Kirke are officially parents of four after welcoming identical twin boys.

The You star, 38, marked their arrival on Wednesday with an Instagram video about an upcoming live event tied to his new book, Crushmore.

"Interrupting twin paternity leave to announce a live event @podcrushed at @symphonyspace Oct 14 NYC supporting the release of our book CRUSHMORE. Truly proud of this one. Please check it out! @podcrushed for all info," Badgley, who wrote the book with his Podcrushed cohosts Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari, captioned the video.

“There’s tiny little baby feet right there,” Badgley whispered in the video. “I don’t want to wake them up.”

The twins join the couple’s 4-year-old son, as well as Kirke’s son Cassius, 16, from a previous relationship, making them a family of six.

Badgley previously spoke of the pressure of raising boys.

“They’re identical boys, so now we have four boys,” he said. “The world needs more good men, so pressure’s on us to raise them well,” she shared while speaking with Access Hollywood on the red carpet for the premiere of the final season of Netflix's You.

Asked about his “dad superpower,” the Gossip Girl alum admitted, “It’s my patience until I’ve lost it — and then I’m just as bad as anybody else. But, I can be very patient.”