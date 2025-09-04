 
King Charles gives health update amid cancer

King Charles is fighting 'losing battle' with cancer

Syeda Waniya
September 04, 2025

King Charles updates on his health during recent outing

King Charles has shared a major health update during his latest outing.

The monarch, who is battling an undisclosed form of cancer currently, made a visit to Midland Metropolitan University Hospital in Smethwick to open a new medical center and meet patients on Wednesday.

During his outing, Charles met a patient named Matthew Shinda, who is receiving treatment for prostate cancer.

Speaking with Shinda, Charles was asked about his recovery to which he responded, “I’m not too bad,” as quoted by Hello! Magazine.

However, Shinda shared with Charles about the delays he faced during his diagnosis. To which, the father of Prince Harry and Prince William responded with, “I’m very sorry about that.”

Adding, “It’s so frustrating.”

“Half the problem is detecting it, isn't it, in time,” he noted.

Later, Charles also added, “The great thing, I think, is they're getting better and better at dealing with these things.”

“The trouble is there's always hope down the road,” he said.

On the other hand, Charles also talked to another patient who told him that she was “wearing out.”

Charles lightheartedly responded, “I know, this is the terrible thing, as I am discovering already.”

“The bits don't work so well when you get past 70,” King Charles noted.

