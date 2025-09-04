Drake responds to rumors of having 'fake abs'

Drake claps back at 'fake abs' claims

Drake has shut down the rumors of undergoing plastic surgery after flexing his glistening abs in a post-workout photo.

The Passionfruit rapper addressed the rumors during an appearance on the latest episode of the podcast, Not This Again.

Bobbi Althoff asked Drake, "People think you got…[a] procedure done. "Did you do that?" referring to speculations that he had an "ab" procedure called abdominal etching.

“No. People also say that I got a BBL, right?” the rapper said, “They call me BBL Drizzy.”

“I don’t know if my like wagon looked crazy when I walked in here, but did it?” the 38-year-old asked.

Bobby continued to grill the musician about where this speculation might have originated.

“I think it was just like I came from the gym,” Drake said of his recent photo that sparked plastic surgery rumors in June 2025.

“I was sweaty in that pic," the U My Everything singer added.

Drake also admitted to enhancing the image, saying, “Maybe I like went on Facetune and, like, put, like, details up, you know? When you can like make it."

“Sorry, just being honest!" he divulged.