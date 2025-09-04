 
Geo News

Drake responds to rumors of having 'fake abs'

Drake breaks silence on controversial 'fake abs' allegations

By
Web Desk
|

September 04, 2025

Drake claps back at fake abs claims
Drake claps back at 'fake abs' claims

Drake has shut down the rumors of undergoing plastic surgery after flexing his glistening abs in a post-workout photo.

The Passionfruit rapper addressed the rumors during an appearance on the latest episode of the podcast, Not This Again.

Bobbi Althoff asked Drake, "People think you got…[a] procedure done. "Did you do that?" referring to speculations that he had an "ab" procedure called abdominal etching. 

“No. People also say that I got a BBL, right?”  the rapper said, “They call me BBL Drizzy.”

“I don’t know if my like wagon looked crazy when I walked in here, but did it?” the 38-year-old asked.

Bobby continued to grill the musician about where this speculation might have originated.

“I think it was just like I came from the gym,” Drake said of his recent photo that sparked plastic surgery rumors in June 2025.

“I was sweaty in that pic," the U My Everything singer added.

Drake also admitted to enhancing the image, saying, “Maybe I like went on Facetune and, like, put, like, details up, you know? When you can like make it."

“Sorry, just being honest!" he divulged.

Taylor Swift to get this year's Super Bowl halftime show?
Taylor Swift to get this year's Super Bowl halftime show?
Justin Bieber reveals deeper meaning behind his new fashion brand 'Skylrk'
Justin Bieber reveals deeper meaning behind his new fashion brand 'Skylrk'
Sydney Sweeney 'intrigued' by Scooter Braun's charm amid romance rumors: Source
Sydney Sweeney 'intrigued' by Scooter Braun's charm amid romance rumors: Source
Taylor Swift fiance Travis Kelce gives tips on 'knowing your girl'
Taylor Swift fiance Travis Kelce gives tips on 'knowing your girl'
Penn Badgley and wife Domino Kirke welcome twin boys
Penn Badgley and wife Domino Kirke welcome twin boys
Cardi B reveals what truly made her 'real woman'
Cardi B reveals what truly made her 'real woman'
Keanu Reeves' girlfriend Alexandra Grant celebrates his 61st birthday
Keanu Reeves' girlfriend Alexandra Grant celebrates his 61st birthday
Reese Witherspoon drops bold take on AI's role in Hollywood future
Reese Witherspoon drops bold take on AI's role in Hollywood future