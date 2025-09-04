Keanu Reeves recalls major injury while filming 'Good Fortune'

Keanu Reeves gets honest about 'Good Fortune' filming experience

Keanu Reeves has revealed he suffered a major knee injury while filming Good Fortune.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the John Wick actor candidly talked about his experience of filming the movie.

Recalling the incident, he said, “My knee went. I snapped my kneecap vertically, like a potato chip. As the pain was coming up, I was like, ‘Oh f***. This is not good. This is quite bad.’ There was a lot of blood.”

Meanwhile, the 61-year-old actor shared what fans can expect from the comedy-action movie.

"There are sociological, cultural, wage-disparity and status questions being investigated in the film with a really delicate hand — but a hand,” the Matrix actor said.

Before concluding, he explained, "I think that’s what elevates the film. It hopefully brings around some kind of understanding, compassion and empathy. I think that’s what makes it a work of art."

Keanu Reeves leads the movie as an angel named Gabriel alongside Aziz Ansari, Sandra Oh, Keke Palmer, and Seth Rogen.

The movie revolves around an angel, Gabriel, who interferes in the life of a gig worker and a wealthy venture capitalist. The angel causes chaos by altering their destinies.

Good Fortune is set to release in cinemas on October 17, 2025.