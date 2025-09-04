Jennifer Aniston beau's ex-girlfriend makes rare comment about him

Jennifer Aniston beau’s ex-girlfriend gives advice to the actress

Jim Curtis’ ex, Bethenny Frankel, has recently sent wishes to Jennifer Aniston for dating him.

In a latest episode of her Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast, the Real Housewives star confessed she previously dated Frankel.

“I dated Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend and he was a nice guy,” she said. “I’m happy for her, and I want to say this in the right way.”

Referring to his current relationship with the Friends actress, Frankel continued, “His name is Jim Curtis, and he’s getting a lot of attention because he’s with her now and he’s in like the wellness space.”

Sharing details about his initial career journey, she recalled, “He was earlier in his journey. But with that and with the wellness aspect, there was an earthiness to it, and it does vibe with Jen Aniston.

“I’m happy for Jennifer Aniston because I do believe she wants to find love. I do believe it’s been difficult, as I understand as well as anybody can, and I do believe she’s sort of got that earthy, mellow side to her.

“He’s a handsome, nice man, and he seems kind. I think this is good. I like it, and I’m happy for her and for him, who, like I said, I thought was a lovely man,” she added before exiting the chat.

For those unversed, Jennifer Anniston is reportedly dating hypnotherapist Jim Curtis after they were first photographed together in July 2025 on yacht in Spain.