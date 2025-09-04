Meghan Markle writing her own ‘obituary': ‘Has hit the pavement'

Meghan Markle has been ‘writing an obituary of sorts’

An expert has just hit back against Meghan Markle over the new season of her lifestyle show with Netflix.

The expert in question is the chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, Eric Schiffer.

He spoke to Newsweek in a candid conversation and admitted, “When a royal brand can't crack the board, it's likely an obituary for season 3.”

So much so that “even with Chrissy Teigen and Tan France glitter-bombing the set, the series hit the pavement,” he went as far as to say, referring to the guest cast.

The comment didn’t end there as well, it instead got even more specific about the chances of there ever being a season 3 at all.

“Given that it's missed by a mile, where even hate watchers stayed home, Season 3 is unlikelyEven near th," he said. Mr Schiffer also called the second season a litmus test’ that ‘failed’.

“That influencer erosion and the lack of coverage for Season 2 was catastrophic and highlighted a litmus test for real demand which has fallen off a cliff into an abyss,” his concluding remarks claimed.

For those unversed, Meghan's show With Love Meghan is a show where "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex invites friends and famous guests to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips," according to Netflix.

Season 1 in Netflix’s semi-annual data reveal showed January to June 2025 ranking at #383 with 5.3 million views.

As for the second season the same outlet claims "fewer than 1.11M people watched the show in its first two days on the streamer' because it failed to make it in the Luminate’s Top 50 Streaming Charts within the last week of August.