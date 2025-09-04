Tom Cruise is 'ultra-intense' about Pedro Pascal's meteoric rise in Hollywood: Source

Tom Cruise seethes with rage over Pedro Pascal's rising fame

Tom Cruise is seemingly feeling dethroned with the continuous rise of Pedro Pascal in Hollywood.

A well-trusted insider told Radar Online the 63-year-old American actor and film producer, famous for his death-defying stunts, has made peace with his long-time rival Brad Pitt and is now worried for his new rival Pascal, who has now become Hollywood’s leading man.

The 50-year-old Chilean-American actor’s recent hit movies, including The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Eddington, and Materialists, have pushed Cruise over the edge since the same talent agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), represents both stars, per the source.

"Pedro is pretty easygoing and couldn't care less, but Tom is not happy at all. He takes his crown as the world's biggest star very seriously and can be typically ultra-intense about it,” the insider reported.

"Being the biggest male movie star represented by CAA is important to Tom and he's noticed how much energy the agency has thrown behind Pedro. That got Tom's attention, and not in a good way,” another source revealed.

For those unaware, the Mission Impossible star and Pitt had competed for years to be Hollywood heartthrobs, and as per sources, their rivalry ended when the Interview with the Vampire costars gushed over their friendship and their most recent movies.

"Tom graciously posed for photos with Brad on the red carpet at the London premiere of F1. Brad, meanwhile, even dangled the possibility of working again with Tom,” the insider stated.

It is pertinent to mention that “Tom will stop at absolutely nothing to stay on top, no matter the risks. It might kill him one day, but – in his mind – at least he'll go out on top,” the source claimed.