Denzel Washington gets honest about Rihanna's partner

Denzel Washington raves about co-star A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been in a relationship for four years, and Denzel Washington says he knows why the bond between the pair is strong.



Sharing his views on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Oscar winner raved about his co-star, the Everyday hitmaker, in his upcoming movie Highest 2 Lowest, saying, “You know what, I get it, Rihanna. He’s a very intelligent young man, he’s very nice, he’s handsome, he’s a good guy. I get it. He’s a good dude. He’s smart — a very bright man.”

Similarly, Spike Lee, who directed the forthcoming movie, gushed about Rocky's acting chops, remarking that Denzel and A$AP had a major resemblance.

“Yeah, don’t sleep on A$AP. In this film, Denzel and A$AP go toe-to-toe. What’s interesting is, even before I got involved with this film, I always thought that A$AP looked like he could be Denzel’s son," the filmmaker added.

"There’s a big resemblance. So when you see it on the screen, it adds an element of father and son," he noted.

Similarly, Rocky previously gushed about Denzel by recalling the advice he had given him a decade ago.

“We was chilling and you gave me some of the illest advice. You was like ‘this your girlfriend?’ I was like ‘nah, this my friend,'" he told GQ.

The Both Eyes Closed hitmaker continued: “He was like ‘Alright, cool, you like family man.’ He’s like ‘in a few years, you gotta get it together. It’s about the family. It’s about this.’ You know? And I never forget that.”

Rocky and Rihanna have been friends for over a decade, which turned into a romantic relationship as the pair shares three kids.