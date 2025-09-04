Source claims Mariah Carey is 'pleased' with Jennifer Lopez's public 'humiliation'

Mariah Carey 'can't stand' Jennifer Lopez's success: Source

Mariah Carey is said to have bragged about her stage comeback while her long-time rival Jennifer Lopez faced “humiliation” during a performance.

An insider told Radar Online that the 56-year-old American singer-songwriter and record producer, who is back on stage, is secretly proud of the fact that she has got it way over rival JLo.

For those unaware, Carey made her way back to the stage at Brighton Pride 2025 in England, United Kingdom, singing songs from her forthcoming album, Here for It All, along with older hits such as her 1991 tracks Make It Happen and Emotions.

The insider shared, “Mariah has come back triumphant, she looks fantastic, and her confidence has never been higher. She really wowed the crowd at the show and hit her signature high notes."

However, behind the spotlight, "she's patting herself on the back and saying she did a whole lot better than JLo did.”

"JLo had a rough time, with her concert being so tacky and lame and then the wardrobe malfunction really loused things up. Mariah's taking great pleasure in JLo's humiliation,” the source claimed, referring to the On the Floor hitmaker’s July 2025 show in Warsaw, Poland, during her international Up All Night tour.

"One of Mariah's driving factors was to get one up on her rival. She can't stand JLo and is twisting the knife and enjoying a brag or two."

The Heartbreaker songstress "is pleased with how it went. She's only seeing the positive side and she wants to build on her success and do more tours in the future – something that J.Lo might not want to do after the mess she found herself in." the insider noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Here for It All will be dropped on September 26, 2025.