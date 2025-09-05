Meghan Markle antics make Prince Harry feel ‘less of a man'

Meghan Markle’s latest confession of love on television, has upset Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was spotted talking about her early dating time with the Duke of Sussex, told guest Tan France on ‘With Love, Meghan,’ that it was Harry who first popped up the question.

Speaking about Meghan’s statement, an insider has thus revealed that

Prince Harry is hurt.

As per RadarOnline, an insider claimed, “Harry is seething,” and added, “He feels Meghan has made him look weak by boasting he was the first one to drop the love bomb.” The source further explained, “For a man who has spent his life trying to project strength, it stings.” They added, “He told friends it makes him feel less of a man.”

The person explained: “He’s proud of his relationship, but he doesn’t want to be cast as the lovestruck puppy.”

They continued: “He’s been venting that Meghan’s oversharing makes him feel emasculated,” and claimed: “Moments like this cut deep.” The source further stated, “He wants to be seen as strong, not the man who fell harder and faster.” “It’s bruising for him,” they added.