Beatrice, Eugenie pick sides as King Charles makes kind gesture

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie seemed to have taken a tough decision as they continue to grapple with their circumstances following “tense” past couple of months.

The royal family has undergone significant changes especially as the King decided to oust his shamed brother Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson from the royal fold. However, Beatrice and Eugenie still retain their titles.

The King and Prince William are both on the same page about them and do not want the sisters to suffer the consequences of their parent’s actions. Hence, they are even welcome to attend the Sandringham Christmas celebrations this year.

However, Beatrice and Eugenie had skipped Kate Middleton’s Together At Christmas concert last week and issued a statement, indicating no bad blood between them.

Reports have suggested that despite the slew of scandals, the York sisters would want to offer support to their parents and spend the holidays with them. Royal biographer Andrew Lownie believes that may not be the case.

He suggested that Beatrice and Eugenie could take a wise decision and distance themselves from their controversial parents. They would “go to Sandringham and muck in with the big party rather than with their parents”.

Lownie, who researched and wrote a biography on the rise and fall of the House of York, told Cosmopolitan UK that the sisters “know where their bread is buttered, and they want to keep in with them”.

The scandal and the controversy are not over yet and so they would want to maintain their royal status. “Beatrice and Eugenie’s business careers have predicated on their remaining Princesses and remaining in the royal fold. So, we will see them want to maintain that.”

Last year, both Beatrice and Eugenie spent the holidays with their in-laws. It remains to be seen if they will be making an appearance with the royals soon.