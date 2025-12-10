Princess Lilibet receives surprise nod from royals before Christmas

As Christmas edges closer and the winter nights get colder, icy relations seems to be warming up as hopes of reunion looms in the royal family.

King Charles and the royals are gearing up for the much-anticipated and long-held annual family tradition of spending the festive holiday at Sandringham and then taking walk together to the St Mary Magdalene Church for the service.

Even though it is unlikely that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be making an appearance at the family holiday, a new hope has been sparked in surprising turn of events. The Duke of Sussex’s UK security is currently under review after he made a request to the UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

Experts have suggested that this could be a shift for the Sussexes and a possibly paving way to bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the UK to finally meet their eager grandfather Charles.

Amid the events, the office of the monarch gave a subtle nod to the King’s youngest grandchild following the release of official Christmas cards. The Royal Collection Trust dug into the archives and pulled up an old photo of the late Queen Elizabeth II with a young Charles in 1949.

Continuing the tradition of selecting favourite photographs for the occasion, we’re sharing three examples of cards they’ve sent or received over the years: Royal Collection Trust

Notably, the photo was signed by ‘Lilibet’, the late Queen’s nickname, which Prince Harry had used to name his daughter.

There is a discourse surrounding the fact the Elizabeth was upset when she learned Harry had named his daughter with her nickname. Meanwhile, some royal authors believed that the Queen was only angry with Harry’s implication that Harry and Meghan sough her permission to use the name.

Despite grievances of the past, things have been improving, especially after Charles reunited with Harry in September this year. Former royal correspondent Jennie Bond suggested that the King “would love to see his grandchildren”. She added, “for all the bitterness of recent years, he still loves his youngest son, his ‘darling boy’.”