Fergie reassures King Charles over threatening move: 'Will never do that'

Sarah Ferguson sends positive message to King Charles amid bombshell buzz

King Charles must have taken a sigh of relief after he received a positive update from Sarah Ferguson amid her threatening move talks.

The year 2025 turned Fergie's world upside down after her private email to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein leaked in the media, in which she addressed him as her 'supreme' friend.

Though in a statement, Sarah's team clarified that she 'deeply regrets' sending a message to the paedophile financier, and it was done under fear.

However, it was too late, and the damage was already done. From personal to professional setbacks, Fergie dived into controversies alongside her ex-partner Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

After losing all the royal perks, questions were raised on how the former Duchess of York maintain her lifestyle.

Will she write a bombshell memoir or appear in an explosive tell-all interview to disgrace the royals? Fans keep making theories.

But a royal expert shared good news with the King and the royal family.

Richard Palmer wrote in The i Paper that Sarah has no plans to publicly attack the royals as she remains 'loyal' to them.

"She would never do anything like that. When has she ever written a tell-all book or threatened to do anything like that? That's not Sarah," he shared.