Lauren Jauregui breaks silence on Camilla Cabello's 'Fifth Harmony' reunion reaction

Lauren Jauregui reacted to Camila Cabello publicly showing love for 'Fifth Harmony's' surprise reunion performance

September 05, 2025

Lauren Jauregui had no idea Camila Cabello had publicly shown love for Fifth Harmony’s surprise reunion performance.

On the Dancing With the Stars cast announcement press line on Wednesday, September 3, Jauregui was informed that Cabello had left a sweet comment on the group's reunion clip, per Us Weekly.

The news caught her off guard and she said, “I didn’t know that.”

She also remarked, “Interesting.”

Jauregui, along with Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Normani, reunited onstage during the Jonas Brothers’ Dallas concert on Sunday, August 31, to perform Worth It and Work From Home.

The group's official Instagram account later shared a video of the nostalgic moment, and Cabello dropped several red heart emojis in the comments.

Reflecting on the reunion, Jauregui told the publication, “It was amazing. When the Jonas Brothers call you, answer the call.”

“They are having a bunch of beautiful, nostalgic, amazing acts come through and share their light on the stage with them,” she continued.

Before moving to a new topic, she revealed, “They asked us to come through. We were like, ‘Absolutely.’”

