Tom Holland reveals hidden struggle behind most creative moment

Tom Holland faced major challenge when developing a character in new LEGO short film

September 05, 2025

Tom Holland opens up about challenge fans never knew he faced
Tom Holland revealed combination of his dyslexia, and ADHD makes it "intimidating" while working on a new role.

In a recent chat with IGN, the SpiderMan actor opened up about his struggle with ADHD and dyslexia and the importance of playtime while discussing his new LEGO short film, Never Stop Playing

Tom Holland admitted developing characters isn’t always easy with ADHD, dyslexia.

"I have ADHD and I'm dyslexic, and I find sometimes when someone gives me a blank canvas that it can be slightly intimidating. And sometimes you are met with those challenges when developing a character,” he told the outlet.

He revealed playing “really does help" him and vowed to “never” stop playing.

Tom went on to say, “Any way that you can, as a young person or as an adult, interact with something that forces you to be creative and forces you to think outside the box and make changes that might be in an instruction manual or might not be in an instruction manual just promotes healthy creativity."

“And I think that the more we do that sort of stuff, the better," he added.

For the unversed, according to the Cleveland Clinic, Dyslexia “disrupts how your brain processes written language. People with dyslexia have trouble with reading and related skills.” 

