Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis' bond goes 'beyond physical chemistry'

Jennifer Aniston says Jim Curtis gives her 'sense of safety'

September 05, 2025

Jennifer Aniston wants Jim Curtis fully involved in her life
Jennifer Aniston wants Jim Curtis 'fully involved' in her life

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly ‘genuinely happy’ in her new romance with Jim Curtis.

Insiders have recently spilled about their romance as Jennifer, famously known for her role in Friends, and Jim embrace a new ‘sex chapter’ in her life.

A source told RadarOnline, “Jim is very transparent about his practices with tantra and meditation, and he's introduced Jen to a new way of connecting.”

“Their bond goes beyond physical chemistry – they spend long stretches in deep conversations, breathwork, and sound baths. Jen says he helps her recognize her patterns and work through them,” they added.

Notably, the sources claim, “What began as a friendship gradually developed, simply because their connection was impossible to ignore.”

Jennifer Aniston reportedly says that Jim Curtis “gives her a sense of safety, without the drama or inconsistency.”

“She was looking for someone who had done their own inner work – Jim has, and that's something she really values,” they added.

The actress has put “her heart into this and wants him fully involved in her life.”

“Jen feels she's finally found someone aligned with her stage of life – she's genuinely happy,” the source noted.

