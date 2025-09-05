Meghan Markle told she's going to ghost you like an ex

Meghan Markle warned about the chances of her getting ghosted

Following the release of season 2 of Meghan Markle’s lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, an expert has stepped forward to discuss her chances at a recovery.

The chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, Eric Schiffer, spoke to Newsweek about this.

In that conversation he brought up the question “Can she turn it around?” before offering the answer himself and saying, “Of course.”

The reason for Mr Schiffer’s faith relies on the fact that “she's one big creative idea away from making it interesting.”

Because as it stands, the consultant believes, “they could go back and pitch Season 3 as something that would shock everyone and create a lot of buzz but a ruthless read from a PR war room would be that the show's cozy authenticity didn't get traction, it failed bad.”

All because “the lifestyle lane is unforgiving.”

In Mr Schiffer’s eyes, “unless you either have some repeatable utility or can shock hardcore then viewers are going to ghost you like an ex.”

At the end of the day, anyone in Hollywood is “competing with influencers and YouTube and minds that are willing to take those risks,” Mr Schiffer added. “I was with some of the big creatives that have helped MrBeast yesterday and these are avante gard thinkers.”

Before concluding, he added too that in order to make it work, “she needs to tie in with those folks, they'll figure out the game.”