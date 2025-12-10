King Charles takes powerful step to quell new doubts amid Andrew demands

Buckingham Palace shared a fresh update about King Charles’s private engagements in which he seemed to have ascertained his stance about how he feels about his shamed brother.

The monarch, who took a landmark decision to remove his brother from the royal family given his severe allegations and connection with Jeffery Epstein, seemingly removed any lingering doubts about his support for the survivors.

As staggering demands from Andrew Mountbatten Windsor emerged earlier this month after he was completely stripped off of all royal honours and titles, Charles expressed his sincerity and concerns towards victims of abuse.

On Tuesday, Charles presented several honours during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in which he highlighted one particular individual, Ruth Dodsworth for her services to supporting victims and survivors of domestic abuse.

She was presented with an OBE, as per the announcement from the Palace.

“Ruth is a broadcaster and journalist, best known as a weather presenter for ITV Cymru Wales. She is also an ambassador for Surviving Economic Abuse and uses her public profile to raise awareness of domestic abuse, including economic abuse – a form of coercive control that often remains hidden,” the statement read.

“Drawing on her own experiences, Ruth has become a powerful voice for survivors, helping to break the silence around an issue that affects so many.”

The update comes as it was reported that Andrew is blatantly demanding a list of luxurious from the King with no ounce of contrition in his action. Amid the delay from his Royal Lodge eviction, Andrew is demanding “six- or seven-bedroom” house on the Sandringham Estate, which is Charles’s private property.

He has also wants to have proper staff, including a cook, gardener, housekeeper, driver, and police security at his new home. If Charles were to give in to the demands, even if to placate the tantrums of his disgraced brother, it would reflect badly on the monarch.