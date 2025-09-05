 
Barbra Streisand crying in silence post Alan Bergman's death: Source

Insider shared that Barbra Streisand has been deeply affected by the passing of Alan Bergman

September 05, 2025

Photo: Barbra Streisand deeply cut following Alan Bergman's sudden death: Source

Barbra Streisand is reportedly left heartbroken after the passing away of Alan Bergman, on July 17 at the age of 99. 

Streisand has been feeling down in the dumps after the death of her dear friend and longtime collaborator, per RadarOnline.com

An insider privy to the outlet also confirmed that Alan's passing has left a major strain on Streisand's heart.

“She’s trying her very best not to be too morbid about it,” one tipster shared, “but it cuts incredibly deep for her to know Alan and Marilyn aren’t here anymore."

"They were like parents to her. It’s utterly devastating,” they concluded. 

For those unversed, Bergman and his wife, Marilyn were the creative duo responsible for Streisand’s most beloved hits, including The Way We Were, You Don’t Bring Me Flowers, and Papa, Can You Hear Me? from Yentl.

“He was family to me – a father figure,” Streisand, 83, said of the legendary lyricist.

“We met over 60 years ago, and we never stopped loving each other and collaborating together,” Streisand reflected.

“My last conversation with him was about a wonderful song he was working on," she recalled and noted, "At 99, his creative gifts still flowed. I like to think he’s again in Marilyn’s warm embrace, and I’m sure they have started collaborating again on another song."

"I will miss them both,” she remarked.

