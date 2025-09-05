Wayne Rooney recalls surreal dinner with the Beckhams: Source

Wayne Rooney has revealed that one of his most memorable early encounters with David and Victoria Beckham was far from glamorous, they all tucked into kebabs.

Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show podcast for the BBC, the former England striker said he and wife Coleen were just 19 when they were invited to the Beckhams’ home for dinner, alongside Frank Lampard and a few other players.

In regards to this, Rooney recalled, “We were like, ‘This is weird, what’s happening here?’ We sat there with Becks and Victoria having dinner … and it was kebabs.”

According to Daily Mail, Rooney admitted the experience was “surreal,” especially after accidentally bumping Brooklyn Beckham’s head while being shown around the house.

Despite Victoria’s famously strict diet of fish and salad, Rooney described both her and David as “lovely” and “a lot funnier than people would think.”

Moreover, the football legend also shared how Coleen once secretly painted his toenails before his first England squad call-up, leaving him embarrassed when team physios noticed during a massage session.