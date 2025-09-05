Tom Odell reveals lessons from Billie Eilish

Tom Odell talks about things he learned from Billie Eilish

Tom Odell opened up about how touring with Billie Eilish made him appreciate fame and dogs.

The 34-year-old British singer joined the Ocean Eyes hitmaker as a support act on her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour earlier this year, the first time Tom has played as a back-up artist since 2012.

Speaking of his bond with Billie, the Another Love crooner told Daily Star, “They do this thing sometimes where they bring rescue dogs into a pen backstage, all these puppies.”

“Billie and I were sat there amongst eight dogs just chatting, dogs jumping all over us. That was really sweet. She’s so lovely and it was a joy to do the tour,” he added.

The experience also allowed him to take a break from taking pressure of carrying a major show.

“It’s nice to be the support act – there’s something so unnatural about walking into a venue and seeing your name in giant letters on the front that I don’t think I ever feel completely comfortable with it,” Tom explained.

“And so, to be on a tour where Billie’s doing all the heavy lifting takes the pressure off,” he concluded.

Ever since his debut in music, Tom has been labelled as a mainstream pop star however he deliberately avoided embracing fame.

Reflecting on his choice, he mentioned, “I fear that. I fear I would be a bag of nerves were I to get any more face recognition than I have.