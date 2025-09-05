Orlando Bloom gets honest about Katy Perry breakup

Orlando Bloom breaks silence over Katy Perry breakup

Orlando Bloom has broken his silence about his breakup with Katy Perry.

In an interview with Today's Craig Melvin on Friday, September 5, Orlando opened up about coping with the breakup.

Melvin asked, "There's been some personal changes in your life since you were here the last time. How are you doing?"

"I'm great, man. I'm so grateful," he said of their daughter Daisy, five. "We have the most beautiful daughter."

"You know when you leave everything on the field like I did in this movie? I feel grateful for all of it," he continued.

"And we're great. We're going to be great. Nothing but love," he concluded.

Sources revealed the the couple had broken up in late June.

"Katy has every intention of maintaining a positive and respectful relationship with Orlando," a source told People.

"He's the father of their daughter and that will always come first for her," the mole said.

The tipster also said that Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have been through a lot together and intend to keep things amicable.