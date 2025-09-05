 
Kelly Clarkson feeling betrayed after Brandon Blackstock's obituary snub: Report

Insider dished Kelly Clarkson's reaction to Brandon Blackstock's obituary

Web Desk
September 05, 2025

Photo: Kelly Clarkson upset after getting snubbed from Brandon Blackstocks obituary?
Kelly Clarkson reportedly has been feeling upset after getting ignored from the obituary for her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. 

For those unversed, Brandon died at the age of 48 on August 7 and  was conferred as “a cowboy and a gentleman” during the obituary. 

However, eagle-eyed fans were taken aback by one particular detail that the mention of his “beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones,” RadarOnline.com reported.

Jones, notably, was once employed by Clarkson herself. 

By 2020, Clarkson had filed for divorce from Blackstock, and Jones later moved on to become an executive assistant at Blackstock’s Montana ranch. 

The divorce between Clarkson and Blackstock, who share two children, River, 11, and Remington, 9, was widely reported as contentious.

While the timeline raised suspicions among fans, a source told the outlet that the relationship between Jones and Blackstock did not begin until well after the divorce was finalized in 2022.

“At least that’s Kelly’s story, and she’s sticking to it,” the insider said, adding that Clarkson wasn’t pleased to learn her former assistant was romantically involved with her ex. 

“It felt like a betrayal,” the source added. 

Clarkson herself was not mentioned in Blackstock's obituary as the mother of his two children.

Meanwhile, nearly a month after Blackstock's passing, Clarkson, 43, returned to social media, reflecting on her career milestone, her American Idol win in 2002, in a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday.

Blackstock, a longtime music manager, died following a year-long battle with cancer.

