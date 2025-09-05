Ryan Reynolds reveals the way he persuaded Bill Murray to act in 'John Candy' documentary

Ryan Reynolds opened up about how his 2-year-old son, Olin, persuaded Bill Murray to appear in the new documentary John Candy: I Like Me.

At the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday, September 4, Reynolds attended the world premiere of the documentary John Candy: I Like Me, where he spoke on a panel at the opening of the movie.

While shedding light on the life and career of Canadian actor and comedian John Candy, who passed away at 43 in 1994, the 48-year-old Canadian-American actor and entrepreneur revealed his son Olin played a crucial role in convincing Murray to show his acting skills in the documentary.

Reynold jokingly admitted he "did terrible things to get Bill Murray," adding, "He doesn't use a fax machine anymore, because you don't,” gesturing toward the audience.

"So, he had to find another means, there was a cellular telephone device, which he got, which you could call, and I called it," the Red Notice star quipped.

"I didn't believe it, so I left a message, and another, and another, and another, and finally I get a call back," he shared, noting he "failed" a "test" when the Ghostbusters star inquired about the "godfather" of the "spit take."

Reynolds confessed he sent Murray a video message and joked he knew he was “really desperate” after being “ghosted.”

The Deadpool actor said he was "running out of time. Existentially, of course, because death will find me at some point," in the video message.

"This is when my 2-year-old son just enters from [like] a horror movie, it's 11:30 at night, this kid should be out cold," he stated.

"He says something indecipherable, f***** 2-year-olds, and I said 'I'm sending a video to Bill, tell Bill to do the interview,' and he looks right at the camera and he goes 'Do the interview, Bill' and I said, 'Say no to a kid like that, then we'll know what kind of a monster you are,' and then I just hung up," Reynolds shared.

It is pertinent to mention that John Candy: I Like Me was released on October 10, 2025 on Prime Video.