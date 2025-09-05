Harry Styles attends Irish wedding amid budding romance with Zoë Kravitz

Harry Styles was all smiles over the weekend as he celebrated the wedding of his childhood friend Johnny Harvey in Ireland, even as speculation swirls about his new relationship with actress Zoë Kravitz.

The 31-year-old singer joined friends at Ballymagarvey Village, an 18th-century manor house in the Irish countryside, where he was photographed looking relaxed in a grey suit paired with a striped black tie.

Styles posed for group photos at the reception, grinning with fellow guests as they showed off their wedding favors.

While Kravitz did not accompany him to the ceremony, the pair reunited just days later for a date night in New York.

According to Daily Mail, their latest outing follows recent sightings together in Rome, London, and Paris, which have fueled intense fan speculation about their romance.

Despite their public appearances, sources told TMZ that the pair are keeping things casual, describing the relationship as “friends with benefits” rather than exclusive.

The duo were seen arm in arm during a romantic stroll in Italy last week, and were reportedly spotted kissing during a night out in London after the premiere of Kravitz’s new film Caught Stealing, as per the outlet.

Moreover, fans have been quick to react to the unexpected pairing, with social media buzzing over the new couple.

One commenter wrote, “Harry and Zoë weren’t on my 2025 bingo card.”

As per the publication, both stars are fresh from high-profile relationships, Styles split from Olivia Wilde in 2022, while Kravitz ended her engagement to Channing Tatum earlier this year.