Tom Holland reveals major mental health diagnosis

Tom Holland explains how he works with mental health problems

Tom Holland just admitted that having ADHD and dyslexia can make new acting roles for him, “intimidating.”

The 29-year-old has previously opened up about his learning condition however, this is the first time he has revealed his Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) for the first time.

He told IGN: “I have ADHD and I'm dyslexic, and I find sometimes when someone gives me a blank canvas that it can be slightly intimidating.”

“Sometimes you are met with those challenges when developing a character,” the Spider-Man: No Way Home star added.

He continued, "So, any way that you can, as a young person or as an adult, interact with something that forces you to be creative and forces you to think outside the box and make changes that might be in an instruction manual or might not be in an instruction manual just promotes healthy creativity. And I think that the more we do that sort of stuff, the better."

Tom Holland stars in a new LEGO short film, Never Stop Playing, which revolves around the themes of how important playtime is.

Speaking of LEGO, he also mentioned, "I think my favourite memory of LEGO would be Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

"Jacob (his co-star) and I were becoming fast friends and our lives were being flipped upside down. And there's that fantastic scene where Ned drops the LEGO Death Star and we were tasked by the studio to build one ourselves,” the actor further recalled.

"I just remember having really fond memories of sitting down with Jacob in my house, getting to know each other at the very beginning of this crazy journey,” Tom Holland concluded.