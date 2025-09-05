Elle Fanning on 'cathartic' experience of starring in 'Sentimental Value'

Elle Fanning talks playing an actress in 'Sentimental Value'

Elle Fanning can relate to her character in the upcoming film Sentimental Value.

In the Joachim Trier film, Elle plays an actress for the first time. The film has premiered at prestigious events like the Cannes Film Festival, the Telluride Film Festival, and most recently at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The Great star was happy to be in Toronto and spoke about the cathartic experience of playing an actress. The film follows actress Rachel Kemp, who struggles to be taken more seriously by the industry.

"I mean, it was very meta, this whole experience," the Maleficent star told People.

"There were a lot of things that I could relate to in the character," Elle shared.

"What's beautiful about Joachim and this film in particular [is] it's very personal to him and he allows his cast to add their personal experiences as well, and he's extremely open to that. I think you can feel that in the heartbeat of the movie," the actress added.

"Rachel's different from me in some ways, but there are also challenges she faces that I've felt before in my career, and it was very cathartic actually getting to play her," she shared.

Sentimental Value will get a limited release on November 7 and later expand to more theaters.