Michelle Dockery reveals 'Downton Abbey' cast secret

Michelle Dockery reveals how the 'Downton Abbey' cast stay connected

Michelle Dockery just revealed how the cast of Downton Abbey keeps their bond alive.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine in a new special edition, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, the 43-year-old English actress, who portrayed Lady Mary Crawley, shared “there are a few” message chains among the cast of the show and films.

Dockery said, "It definitely is more active when we're filming, then leading up to promoting it, there's a flurry. But we all check in with one another, and it's mainly just jokes. Just funny things."

When she was asked what keeps them close, the Good Behaviour star quipped that Hugh Bonneville plays a key role in keeping all of them connected and called him “pretty much the leader” as “he arranges certain things."

"If anyone needs to talk about anything, he'll kind of bring us all together. If there's any kind of social thing planned, Hugh's pretty good at that,” Dockery mentioned.

For those unaware, Downton Abbey: The Grande Finale is the third movie based on the TV show, which shows Dockery's Lady Mary Talbot (née Crawley) caught in a scandal after her divorce from Matthew Goode’s character Henry Talbot. She is pushed out of a social event, and some people question if she can run Downton Abbey in the future.

It is pertinent to mention that Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will be released on September 12, 2025.