Royal fans react as Buckingham Palace shares 'very sad news'

Royal fans have expressed their thoughts after Buckingham Palace announced the death of the Duchess of Kent.

The palace said, “It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent.

“Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.”

The palace shared the news on its official Instagram handle with a photo of the duchess.

Commenting on it, one royal fan said, “Oh no!! I’m so sorry, my condolences to The Duke of Kent and their entire family! May Her Royal Highness rest in peace”

Another said, “I’m so sorry - she was so kind and caring. I will never forget the kindness and empathy she showed Jana Novotna.”

“Very sad news, I always admired the Duchess of Kent, she worked hard for her charities & always came across as being humble & kind. My thoughts are with her family at this sad time,” the third reacted.

The fourth said, “May she rest in peace. Thank you for your service to the country and to The Crown.”

The fifth commented, “What a beautiful and elegant lady. Prayers for the Duke of Kent and all the family. May she rest in peace.”