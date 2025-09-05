 
Princess Anne returns to royal duties after birthday

Princess Anne on August 15 celebrated her 75th birthday

September 05, 2025

Princess Anne visits a temple
Princess Anne visited a collection of Grade I listed buildings in Warwick on Thursday to mark the completion of restoration and improvement works at the historic site.

The Princess Royal toured the buildings and met with groups involved in the restoration project, including donors, staff, volunteers and representatives from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. 

The visit highlighted the collaborative effort required to preserve Britain's architectural heritage.

During her visit, Princess Anne also stopped at Leamington Temple to learn about community support provided by the Gursewak Trust. 

She met with Jaya, a Year 11 student from Aylesford School Warwick, who had been supported through a donation from the Trust.

The 75-year-old princess celebrated her milestone birthday on August 15, with Buckingham Palace releasing new official portraits to mark the occasion. 

However, since her birthday celebrations last month, the royal family's official social media accounts have notably not shared any work-related posts regarding Princess Anne's engagements.


