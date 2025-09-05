Cardi B explains ‘weird' part of relationship

Cardi B reveals what feels ‘weird’ about her relationship

Cardi B just confessed that explaining her new relationship to her fans feels “weird.”

The rapper split from her husband Offset - the father of her three children - last year and then recently went public with her new romance with NFL player Stefon Diggs.

She told Billboard: "We have a relationship where I love them [the fnas]. Just like how you love your family and friends, you are going to get into arguments with them.”

"They could be a little bit annoying, like: 'Aight. Now y’all doing too much,' but I really love them. They can be therapeutic,” she added.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker continued, "It’s so weird because I have somebody new in my life and explaining that type of relationship to my fans [can be weird], but they know me.”

"And I know them. I don’t go by people’s approvals, but I do take my fans’ approval for certain things into consideration. It’s kind of weird,” the Grammy Award winner further explained.

"If they don’t like something or somebody, I want them to like them, but it’s like: 'Why do I care? Why do I want my fans’ approval?' But that’s because they care about me a lot,” she stated.

Cardi B married Offset in 2017 and had an on-off relationship with the couple splitting three years later and then reconciling before she filed for divorce for a second time in July 2024.

Over the summer, the WAP singer made her relationship with the New England Patriots player Stefon public through her Instagram.