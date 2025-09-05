 
Geo News

Cardi B explains ‘weird' part of relationship

Cardi B split from her husband Offset last year and then went public with her new love, Stefon Diggs

By
Web Desk
|

September 05, 2025

Cardi B reveals what feels ‘weird’ about her relationship
Cardi B reveals what feels ‘weird’ about her relationship

Cardi B just confessed that explaining her new relationship to her fans feels “weird.”

The rapper split from her husband Offset - the father of her three children - last year and then recently went public with her new romance with NFL player Stefon Diggs.

She told Billboard: "We have a relationship where I love them [the fnas]. Just like how you love your family and friends, you are going to get into arguments with them.”

"They could be a little bit annoying, like: 'Aight. Now y’all doing too much,' but I really love them. They can be therapeutic,” she added.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker continued, "It’s so weird because I have somebody new in my life and explaining that type of relationship to my fans [can be weird], but they know me.”

"And I know them. I don’t go by people’s approvals, but I do take my fans’ approval for certain things into consideration. It’s kind of weird,” the Grammy Award winner further explained.

"If they don’t like something or somebody, I want them to like them, but it’s like: 'Why do I care? Why do I want my fans’ approval?' But that’s because they care about me a lot,” she stated.

Cardi B married Offset in 2017 and had an on-off relationship with the couple splitting three years later and then reconciling before she filed for divorce for a second time in July 2024.

Over the summer, the WAP singer made her relationship with the New England Patriots player Stefon public through her Instagram.

Michelle Dockery reveals 'Downton Abbey' cast secret
Michelle Dockery reveals 'Downton Abbey' cast secret
Elle Fanning on 'cathartic' experience of starring in 'Sentimental Value'
Elle Fanning on 'cathartic' experience of starring in 'Sentimental Value'
Tom Holland reveals major mental health diagnosis
Tom Holland reveals major mental health diagnosis
Emma Heming Willis exposes traumatic medical failure amid Bruce's dementia diagnosis
Emma Heming Willis exposes traumatic medical failure amid Bruce's dementia diagnosis
Orlando Bloom gets honest about Katy Perry breakup
Orlando Bloom gets honest about Katy Perry breakup
Tom Odell reveals lessons from Billie Eilish
Tom Odell reveals lessons from Billie Eilish
Toronto International Film Festival kicks off for 2025
Toronto International Film Festival kicks off for 2025
Wayne Rooney recalls surreal dinner with the Beckhams: Source
Wayne Rooney recalls surreal dinner with the Beckhams: Source