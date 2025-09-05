Macaulay Culkin recalls what he remembers the most about John Candy

Photo: Macaulay Culkin reflects on significance of John Candy's presence in his life

Macaulay Culkin has reflected on his time with his late Uncle Buck co-star John Candy.

As per PEOPLE Magazine, the 45-year-old actor opened up about his friendship with Candy in Colin Hanks’ new documentary John Candy: I Like Me.

“I think he always had that really great instinct,” Culkin recalled in the documentary.

For those unversed, Candy tragically passed away at the age of 43 in 1994 after suffering a heart attack.

The Home Alone star went on to share how Candy seemed to notice the difficult family dynamics surrounding him.

“Listen, even before the wave crested and the Home Alone stuff was happening, it was not hard to see how difficult my father was,” he explained.

“It was no secret. He was already a monster,” he added.

“All of a sudden, the fame and the money came, and he became an infamous monster,” Culkin continued.

“I think John was looking a little side-eyed, like, ‘Is everything alright over there? You doing good? Good day? Everything’s alright? Everything good at home? Alright.’”

Culkin called that quiet concern “a testament to the kind of man he was,” adding that Candy “was just looking out” for him on set and carried a “paternal” presence.

“It doesn’t happen that often. It actually happened less as time went on,” Culkin admitted.

“I wish I got more of that in my life. It’s important that I remember that. I remember John caring when not a lot of people did,” he concluded.