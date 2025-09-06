Victoria Beckham to use Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz drama for personal gain?

Photo: Inside Victoria Beckham's plans to monetize family drama

Victoria Beckham is reportedly eyeing a new idea.

As fans will be aware, the former Spice Girl is set to release a new Netflix documentary chronicling her three-decade-long journey through music, fashion, and beauty, with husband David Beckham collaborating on the project.

The series promises to chart her evolution from pop icon to respected entrepreneur.

As per the latest findings of Closer Magazine, the long-running family feud continues to simmer, Victoria is reportedly rethinking how she promotes the highly anticipated show.

“Victoria is rethinking publicity for her Netflix show,” an insider told the outlet.

“While the documentary was never intended to focus on family drama, she knows there will inevitably be lots of interest around Brooklyn and Nicola.”

For those unfamiliar, rumors of tension between the Beckham clan and Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham’s wife, first swirled around the couple’s wedding, when Nicola opted not to wear a gown from Victoria’s collection.

More recently, speculation intensified after Victoria was notably absent from her son’s vow renewal.

“She wants the focus to be on her career and the documentary, but she knows the feud is the story,” the source continued.

They even added, “The last thing she wants is to be ambushed with questions about why she wasn’t at her son’s vow renewal.”

As a result, Victoria has reportedly scaled back her publicity plans.

“She will now appear at fewer publicity events and has asked her team to keep interviews tightly controlled,” they disclosed and declared before concluding, “She’s devastated — throughout all of this she’s been sick with worry, and she just doesn’t have the strength to talk about it.”