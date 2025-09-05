Braison Cyrus lifts the curtain on Miley Cyrus role in new song 'Know This'

Miley Cyrus' brother Braison takes dramatic leap into spotlight

Braison Cyrus just admitted he turned to his superstar sister Miley Cyrus for help on his new single Know This.

The 31-year-old singer told PEOPLE magazine that he sought Miley’s assistance while working on his new solo song Know This, which has been released.

Calling to mind, Braison shared, “She was like, ‘Oh yeah, I just went out and did it. Use whatever of this you want.’ Her boyfriend Maxx [Morando] vocal produced for her in L.A. It was just kind of a ‘let’s see’ kind of thing, and then she liked it and thought it was fun.”

Notably, the new song is a big step into the spotlight for the Hannah Montana star’s brother. He grew up in the public eye as part of the Cyrus family but has mostly worked behind the scenes since his 2021 debut album, Javelina, and has been producing music for other artists, including his sister Noah Cyrus and his dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

The Black Water crooner stated, “I think I just didn’t want to put myself front and center until I’m like, ‘This is the guy I’m going to be for the rest of my life.’”

“I think there’s little baby steps that I’m taking to be more comfortable sharing things with relationships or music and what it means,” Braison Cyrus noted.