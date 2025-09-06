Pamela Anderson warns love life is no 'PR game' amid Liam Neeson romance

Pamela Anderson insists love life is no stunt amid Liam Neeson romance buzz

Pamela Anderson is setting the record straight as no "silly games (are) being played."

On Friday, the 58-year-old actress made an appearance at the 51st at the 51st Deauville American Film Festival in Deauville in France and clapped back at reports alleging her romance with costar Liam Neeson is a publicity stunt.

She revealed that she is "not comfortable" sharing any shred of her "romantic life" but she is authentic when it comes to sensitive topics as "love."

"I do not and will never feed into PR stunts," The Naked Gun star began. "That would be a death sentence. I'm authentically driven. I'm superstitious when it comes to love. And I'm not comfortable sharing any shred of my romantic life."

Pamela went on to say, "I know I'll fall in love again and again on screen. That is my job. If we do it well, you will feel it, a kind of projection. It is the greatest compliment. So please think positive. And I appreciate your good wishes. There are no silly games being played. I'm sincere."

"Do not mistake my kindness for weakness or my boldness for bitterness. I'm here on this journey, not for money or for fame, but to see what I'm made of in truth, hard work and to leave behind an honest legacy my family can be proud of," she added.

Back in July multiple reports confirmed Pamela and Liam were dating and a source told People the love birds were "smitten" with each other.

However, later in August, TMZ claimed in a report that the romance was some sort of an act and PR timed by the publicists for Pamela and Liam.