Sydney Sweeney deeply moved by outpouring of love for new fillm 'Christy'

Sydney Sweeney gets emotional by outpouring of love for 'Christy'

Sydney Sweeney can't hold her tears over the outpouring of love she received at the premiere of her new film, Christy.

During the screening of her upcoming boxing film at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, the Anyone But You star received a standing ovation for her role of the former professional boxer Christy Martin.

The 27-year-old actress broke down in tears as the audience at the Princess of Wales Theater stood up to appreciate her for her performance in the film, which will hit theaters on November 7.

The biopic of the celebrated boxer is helmed by David Michôd, who also wrote the screenplay along with Katherine Fugate and Mirrah Foulkes.

In an interview with W magazine back in June, Sweeny opened up about her transformation as Martin and revealed she gained 30 pounds with three months of boxing training.

"I started eating. I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours, and then weight-trained again at night for an hour," Sweeney said at the time. "My body was completely different. But it was amazing: I was so strong, like crazy strong."