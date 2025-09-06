Jonathan Bailey reveals why he's taking break from acting

Jonathan Bailey announces hiatus from acting

Jonathan Bailey has confirmed that he is taking a break from his acting career.

Speaking to British GQ, the Wicked actor announced that he is putting his acting career on pause to focus on running his charity, The Shameless Fund.

“I've been working solidly for about three years now, which has been amazing and mind-blowing," said Jonathan.

"But with everything happening in the world right now, I'm going to stop acting for a bit next year and just focus on The Shameless Fund," he added.

The 37-year-old English actor's most recent movie released in cinemas was Jurassic World Rebirth.

In the blockbuster film, which earned $800 million worldwide, Jonathan played the lead role opposite Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali.

Revealing his plans for how he wants to grow his passion project, the Bridgerton actor said, "Over the next few months, I'll be focusing on staffing and making sure we get all the right people in all the right places."

Before announcing his hiatus from acting, Jonathan told People magazine that he's had a busy summer on the stage.

“I've just recently finished Richard II, and we did, like, 103 performances. I didn't miss a show, but I knew that the day after I finished, I'd go to Italy with my friends,” the actor told the outlet while announcing he was the new face of Martini.