 
Geo News

Jonathan Bailey reveals why he's taking break from acting

Jonathan Bailey was last seen in the movie 'Jurassic World Rebirth' opposite Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali

By
Web Desk
|

September 06, 2025

Jonathan Bailey announces hiatus from acting
Jonathan Bailey announces hiatus from acting

Jonathan Bailey has confirmed that he is taking a break from his acting career.

Speaking to British GQ, the Wicked actor announced that he is putting his acting career on pause to focus on running his charity, The Shameless Fund.

“I've been working solidly for about three years now, which has been amazing and mind-blowing," said Jonathan.

 "But with everything happening in the world right now, I'm going to stop acting for a bit next year and just focus on The Shameless Fund," he added.

The 37-year-old English actor's most recent movie released in cinemas was Jurassic World Rebirth. 

In the blockbuster film, which earned $800 million worldwide, Jonathan played the lead role opposite Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali.

Revealing his plans for how he wants to grow his passion project, the Bridgerton actor said, "Over the next few months, I'll be focusing on staffing and making sure we get all the right people in all the right places." 

Before announcing his hiatus from acting, Jonathan told People magazine that he's had a busy summer on the stage.

“I've just recently finished Richard II, and we did, like, 103 performances. I didn't miss a show, but I knew that the day after I finished, I'd go to Italy with my friends,” the actor told the outlet while announcing he was the new face of Martini.

Reese Witherspoon marks bittersweet Hello Sunshine transition with heartfelt note
Reese Witherspoon marks bittersweet Hello Sunshine transition with heartfelt note
Sydney Sweeney deeply moved by outpouring of love for new fillm 'Christy'
Sydney Sweeney deeply moved by outpouring of love for new fillm 'Christy'
Prince Harry privately offers condolences after death of Duchess of Kent
Prince Harry privately offers condolences after death of Duchess of Kent
Justin Bieber marks wife Hailey Bieber's major milestone
Justin Bieber marks wife Hailey Bieber's major milestone
Pamela Anderson warns love life is no 'PR game' amid Liam Neeson romance
Pamela Anderson warns love life is no 'PR game' amid Liam Neeson romance
Gordon Ramsay reacts to his daughter getting own cooking show
Gordon Ramsay reacts to his daughter getting own cooking show
Christina Haack breaks silence after ex Josh Hall called her 'immature' post divorce
Christina Haack breaks silence after ex Josh Hall called her 'immature' post divorce
Ryan Reynolds says John Candy doc reminded him to 'stay present' with family
Ryan Reynolds says John Candy doc reminded him to 'stay present' with family