Kate Middleton 'worries' about Prince Harry

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is reportedly ‘worried’ about her brother-in-law Prince Harry as Prince William plans to 'phase out' the brother and Meghan Markle from the monarchy when he succeeds King Charles as monarch.

The royal insiders told the Radar Online, “Kate knows that if titles are removed, Harry will take it as nothing less than a direct attack on him and his family.”

The source further said, “There's no way he'd see it as anything other than a humiliation. If that decision is made, ties will be severed."

The Princess of Wales ‘adores’ her husband and supports his vision, but “she's torn," the source said and added "She's always been the peacemaker and doesn't want William's decisions to burn bridges with Harry forever.”

The royal insider added, "She worries William might regret going too far. Kate's instincts are to protect relationships and leave a door open. But she's realistic, too. If the decision is to cut Harry out completely, she knows there's no coming back from that."

The close confidant further claimed: "Kate’s spent years trying to keep communication open with Harry, and this could shut the door forever. She worries about Harry and can’t help feeling a real pang of sadness. No matter how fractured things have become, he's still William's brother.”

The duke already “hates” that his kids are excluded, especially from Balmoral, the spy said and added “It's another wedge between them and the wider family."