Riley Keough's heartfelt letter to Priscilla Presley surfaces amid legal battle

Riley Keough’s heartfelt letter to Priscilla Presley surfaces amid battle

Priscilla Presley and her granddaughter Riley Keough's strained relationship has emerged some new details, as part of Presley’s ongoing legal fight with her former business partners.

Court filings in a lawsuit brought by Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko include a previously unseen letter from Keough, in which the 36-year-old actress expressed her anguish over being taken to court by her grandmother following the death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, in January 2023.

In regards to this, Keough wrote, “Unfortunately, Nona, as you are taking me to court I am being forced to defend my mother’s wishes legally and publicly, which would not have been my choice. It is really hurtful that after years of me trying to resolve your and my mother’s broken relationship and restore our family, you are taking me, of all people, to court.”

Moreover, in the letter, Keough accused Presley of prioritizing control over Lisa Marie’s estate too soon after her death, saying she received calls about the will less than 24 hours after her mother passed away.

According to Daily Mail, she also claimed she had long tried to protect her grandmother from lawsuits Lisa Marie wanted to file, even mediating disputes that sparked conflict with her mother.

Additionally, the release of the letter coincides with new allegations from Kruse and Fialko, who accuse Presley of fraud and breach of contract in a $50 million lawsuit.

As per the outlet, the pair have gone so far as to allege that Presley’s actions against Elvis Presley in 1977 contributed to his death, claims her attorney Marty singer dismissed as “absurd” conspiracy theories.

Furthermore, Presley has countersued Kruse and Fialko, accusing them of elder abuse and fraud.

Both sides continue to trade sharp accusations, with Presley’s legal team insisting she was exploited, while her former partners claim she is attempting to rewrite history.

Despite the letter highlighting painful divisions within the Presley family, both Riley and Priscilla issued a joint statement rejecting Kruse’s latest allegations, calling them “untrue” and “deeply hurtful.”

In this regard, they said, “Our shared priority remains honoring Lisa Marie’s memory and protecting Elvis’ legacy with dignity. We will not allow outside voices to divide us or diminish the strength of our bond as a family.”