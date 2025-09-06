Lilibet, Archie reunion desire likely motivate King Charles to meet Prince Harry

Ahead of Prince Harry’s return to UK on Monday, a royal expert has shared his opinion that the duke ‘desperately needs’ the stardust of meeting his father King Charles.

According to the Newsweek, per GB News, royal expert Ingrid Seward believes Harry would greatly benefit from the positivity of meeting with King Charles.

She said, "My opinion is that Harry desperately needs the stardust of meeting his father."

"He needs the glow of being the king's son to shine on him."

The royal commentator went on saying, "I think Harry would be very keen to meet his father, and as a parent, I would think Charles would probably like to see him."

The royal expert further said the desire to reunite with his grandchildren would motivate King Charles to meet son Prince Harry.

"Charles isn't seeing his grandchildren, that must be really sad for him, and if a meeting can be arranged without too much drama, he will see Harry.”

Prince Harry, WellChild Patron, will attend the 2025 awards, taking place in London on September 8th.

The duke said, “I am always privileged to attend the WellChild Awards and meet the incredible children, families and professionals who inspire us all with their strength and spirit.

“For 20 years these Awards have highlighted the courage of young people living with complex health needs and shone a light on the devoted caregivers – family and professionals - who support them every step of the way. Their stories remind us of the power of compassion, connection and community.”