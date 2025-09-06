Katie Price celebrates chart success amid feud with exes: Report

Katie Price has scored an unexpected music comeback, with her 2017 single I Got U surging to the top of the iTunes chart last week and placing third on the Big Top 40.

The achievement came after a turbulent few months in which her long-running feuds with ex-husbands Peter Andre and Alex Reid reignited.

The 47-year-old former glamour model’s row with Andre flared last month when he accused her of “peddling baseless lies” after she claimed their children, Junior and Princess, split their time equally between both parents.

Shortly after, clips resurfaced from the pair’s noughties reality series, sparking debate online over Andre’s past behavior.

Days later, Reid released a video showing Price counting cash, claiming he was “exposing the truth” about his former partner.

The footage, said to be filmed in 2020, has since drawn scrutiny, though Price’s representatives insist the matter was handled as part of her bankruptcy proceedings.

Despite the controversies, Price says her chart resurgence feels like vindication.

A source told The Mirror, “Katie is delighted – and it feels like real revenge after all of the drama that’s been going on recently. She’s been so hurt and feels she’s always painted as the bad guy, so this has picked her up when she needed it most.”

Price, who once attempted to represent the UK at Eurovision, thanked fans over the weekend, telling them, “I’m number one. Thank you all so much for your support – it honestly means the world.”

The star’s renewed spotlight coincides with the launch of her daughter Princess Andre’s new reality show, which has further drawn attention to Price and Andre’s fraught history.